Odisha Assembly Speaker holds all party meet for smooth conduct of budget session

BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition BJP and Congress ready with a number of issues to attack the state government during the Budget session of the Assembly starting on Monday, Speaker Pramila Mallik called upon the members to cooperate in smooth running of the House.

Holding an all-party meeting ahead of the session, the Speaker requested both the ruling and Opposition members to allow discussions to take place on different issues in the House.

As the budget session will be the last before general elections in the state, noisy scenes are expected in the House. However, the ruling BJD is confident of facing the Opposition onslaught during the short session.

The BJD legislature party meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be held on Monday to discuss strategy of the ruling party. Though it is pre-election time, all party MLAs have been asked to be present in the House when the government will place the vote-on-account for the first three months of the 2024-25 financial year on February 8.

Government chief whip Prashant Kumar Muduli told mediapersons that the state government is prepared to face the Opposition during the session.

He said that the BJD will discuss all issues raised by the BJP and Congress members in the Assembly.

However, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said that the House may not be run beyond four days as it is adjourned before time in every session.