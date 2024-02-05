Odisha: Hope of better R&R for land losers of Sundargarh mega power project

ROURKELA: Land losers of the 4,000 mega watt (MW) Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) in Sundargarh district have a reason to cheer as efforts have started to transfer the acquired land for a 1600 MW project after scrapping of the UMPP.

The High Level Clearance Authority in Odisha on September 11,2023 had given the go ahead for transfer of the Bhedabahal UMPP’s land in Sadar block to the Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) to set up its long-pending 1600 MW power plant.

On Saturday, Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu held a meeting with the project-affected families (PAFs) of the UMPP informing them of the latest development and asking them to provide names of their representatives for reconstitution of the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC).

“The PAFs sought fresh land compensation as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013 after the previous land acquisition was done under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894,” Sarabu said. They also wanted fresh evaluation of structures and trees and R&R benefits as per the 2013 Act and finalisation of R&R colony in consultation with them, he added.