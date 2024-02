PHULBANI / BERHAMPUR: A top Maoist cadre Dasru alias Dudu Mundari was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Kamberikia forest area under Baliguda police limits on Saturday. Dasru was the chief of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh Nayagarh (KKBN) division of CPI (Maoist).

A jawan of the district voluntary force (DVF) Jitendra Nayak was also injured in the firing. He suffered a bullet injury in his left hand. He was rushed to Phulbani district headquarter hospital and then shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital for treatment. He is stated to be stable.

According to Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra, on receiving intelligence input about the presence of Maoists in the Kamberikia forests, the DVF on Saturday conducted a combing operation in Odabali, Sikati, Larabura, Banjipara and Kakerkupa areas at around 7.40 pm. As they reached the area, the Maoists started heavy firing besides launching IEDs on the police team.