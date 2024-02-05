Policing in recession as thieves get rich in Cuttack's Madhupatna area

CUTTACK: Robbers are on prowl in Madhupatna area of the city for the last few days. Poor patrolling and enforcement has emboldened the gangs who have looted two temples and as many shops in the locality in the last couple of weeks.

As if this was not enough, police are yet to crack any case. As per reports, unidentified miscreants had looted an OMFED parlour, located just 300 metres from Madhupatna police station on Friday night. As per FIR filed by the parlour’s owner, Banki Bihari Behera, when he reached the shop on Saturday morning, he found the two locks broken.

Friday’s sales proceeds amounting to Rs 5,300 kept in the cash box for purchasing OMFED goods worth around Rs 20,000 were stolen.