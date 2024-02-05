Policing in recession as thieves get rich in Cuttack's Madhupatna area

CUTTACK: Robbers are on prowl in Madhupatna area of the city for the last few days. Poor patrolling and enforcement has emboldened the gangs who have looted two temples and as many shops in the locality in the last couple of weeks.
As if this was not enough, police are yet to crack any case. As per reports, unidentified miscreants had looted an OMFED parlour, located just 300 metres from Madhupatna police station on Friday night. As per FIR filed by the parlour’s owner, Banki Bihari Behera, when he reached the shop on Saturday morning, he found the two locks broken.
Friday’s sales proceeds amounting to Rs 5,300 kept in the cash box for purchasing OMFED goods worth around Rs 20,000 were stolen.
On January 20, robbers had looted gold and silver ornaments, sarees, cash and utensils from Jagadhatri temple near Samrat cinema hall by breaking open the shrine’s lock. Miscreants had also looted cash and valuables from a grocery shop owned by one Nirod Panda located near the temple the same night.
The actions of the robbers were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the respective localities. Even as the footages were collected and scanned, the police are yet to make any breakthrough in the cases.
While efforts to elicit response on the matter from Madhupatna IIC Tusar Kant Sethi proved futile, a senior officer of the Commissionerate Police said efforts are on to nab the culprits soon.