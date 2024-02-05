Puri to become economic backbone of Odisha: 5T chairman VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: 5T chairman VK Pandian on Sunday said Puri will be the economic backbone of the state and developed as a world heritage city in the coming days.

Addressing a public meeting at Talabania, the 5T chairman said work is on for converting Puri into a world heritage city despite opposition from some quarters. The work has started from the Lord Jagannath temple and will continue till it is completed, he said.

Pandian said an international airport will come up at Puri. Besides, an eight-lane highway is being constructed between the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Puri. The metro train service will also be extended till Puri.