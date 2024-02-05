Puri to become economic backbone of Odisha: 5T chairman VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: 5T chairman VK Pandian on Sunday said Puri will be the economic backbone of the state and developed as a world heritage city in the coming days.
Addressing a public meeting at Talabania, the 5T chairman said work is on for converting Puri into a world heritage city despite opposition from some quarters. The work has started from the Lord Jagannath temple and will continue till it is completed, he said.
Pandian said an international airport will come up at Puri. Besides, an eight-lane highway is being constructed between the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Puri. The metro train service will also be extended till Puri.
Alleging there was a conspiracy to halt the development of Puri town by any means, Pandian said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not implementing such projects for electoral gains. He said the chief minister is working for people to protect their interests.
Stating the chief minister fulfils people’s wishes, the 5T chairman called upon residents of Bramhagiri and Puri Sadar Assembly constituencies to vote for BJD in the elections. Referring to the Srimandir Parikrama project, Pandian said the chief minister has completed in three years what could not be done in 500 years.
Reiterating that the Parikrama project was risky, Pandian said the chief minister decided to go ahead with it against the advice of many.
The 5T chairman said the LAccMI bus service will start rolling in Puri soon. Besides, Ama Bank branches will also be opened in all panchayat headquarters.
He said besides development initiatives launched by the government for Puri town, the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for projects in the district.