Jagannath temple makeover result of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's devotion, says VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR : Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Friday said the transformation of Srimandir was quite challenging and could be completed on time only because of the firm decision and devotion of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards Lord Jagannath.

Speaking at the international seminar on ‘accelerating urban transformation through partnership’ here, the 5T chairman said the transformation of the temple has been praised by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb. Such makeover of the temple has been possible after 700 years, he added. Pandian said when the framework of the Parikrama project was being prepared, some influential persons had warned the chief minister his political career may come to an end if there is even a simple mistake. They had also cautioned the Chief Minister that there is possibility of a change in government.