Inter-State Bus Terminal to be named after Ambedkar: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the newly-constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the state capital will be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The chief minister said a special digital gallery spread over 900 sq feet on Ambedkar will be constructed at the bus terminal to make people aware of his ideology and contribution to build the country.

The gallery will illustrate the life and achievements of Ambedkar.

A copy of the Indian Constitution along with photographs of various items used by him will be displayed.

The ISBT has been built over 15.5 acre of land with a capacity to handle 30,000 passengers daily. The terminal is equipped with modern amenities and facilities for the passengers.