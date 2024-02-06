Odia conference to be held every 5 years: Naveen

BHUBANESWAR : The World Odia Language conference will be held once every five years, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing the concluding event of the conference here on Monday, the chief minister said the conference has created history and will remain a landmark for the state.

“Throughout the three days of the conference, scholars, experts and linguists discussed various aspects of Odia language and we have received some very good proposals for development of our language. I will announce our decision on the development of Odia language during the Assembly ,” he said.

Stating for several ages, Odia language has furthered the identity of Odia race, Naveen called for integration of Odia into scientific innovation, technology and computer language. On the occasion, three books were released by the chief minister. They are Sri Jagannath: Lord of the Universe, Odia: Journey of a Language, and Magical Tales from Odisha.

The chief minister also announced the extension of the walk through museum by three more days. As a part of the exhibition, Odia language, literature, culture and heritage have been divided into three sections - ancient, medieval and modern. And exhibits relevant to each period have been showcased in the museum. Close to 100 scholars, four international linguists participated in the first edition of the conclave.