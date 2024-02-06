VK Pandian lauds SOA’s role in Covid management

BHUBANESWAR : SOA university played a stellar role in the battle against Covid-19 in Odisha leading to reduction in the number of fatalities, chairman of 5T initiatives and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said on Monday.

“SOA founder president Prof Manojranjan Nayak and doctors of IMS and SUM Hospital played a pivotal role in fighting the pandemic in the state,” he said at a ceremony organised at SOA to felicitate eminent Odia novelist Bibhuti Patnaik.

The felicitation ceremony was part of the two-day discourse on Odia language, literature and culture organised at the university in line with the ongoing first World Odia Language Conference. “It was an example of excellent teamwork and as a result the fatality rate in Odisha was much less as compared to other states,” Pandian said while referring to the five stand-alone Covid Hospitals SOA helped establish and operate at different places of the state.