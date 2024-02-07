2 women Maoists of Chhattisgarh lay down arms in Boudh

BERHAMPUR : Two women cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before IG, Southern Range JN Pankaj in Boudh district on Tuesday.

Manisha Thati (21) and Champa Koram alias Sajanti (22) were members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoist).

Police said both of them belong to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were working in the banned outfit since 2018. They were involved in several violent incidents, both in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Their task was to reactivate the north-south corridor from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh through south-centre Odisha.

According to the duo, they were disturbed and frustrated by unethical activities in the organisation like sexual harassment of female cadres, extortion of funds through intimidation and induction of young boys and girls in the outfit by false promise and propaganda. They also expressed that they were disillusioned by the high-handed activities and rude behaviour of senior leaders towards the lower rank cadres, said police. Boudh SP Raj Prasad assured the surrendered Maoists that they would be suitably rehabilitated under the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the government which includes financial, house building and education assistance besides homestead land and vocational training with monthly stipend.

IG Pankaj said it has come to light that another 10 to 12 members of the banned outfit’s Chhattisgarh cadre have fled from the Maoist camp in the last two months.

“We are trying to establish contact with them. The two women have also given us information about the nexus of Maoists in narcotics trade and extortion activities. We appeal to all disillusioned cadres to come forward and surrender before us. The surrender policy of Odisha government will help them lead a normal and happy life in the mainstream,” he added.