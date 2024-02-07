Include Ahimsa in Preamble of Constitution: BJD in Parliament

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Tuesday demanded inclusion of Ahimsa in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and declaring lightning as a natural disaster.

Raising the issue of inclusion of Ahimsa in the Preamble of the Constitution, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said it is the core value and basic philosophy of human beings. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has repeatedly requested the Centre in this regard. Besides, the Odisha Assembly had also passed a unanimous resolution in this regard, he said.

Raising the demand for declaring lightning as a natural disaster, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj said according to the Indian Meteorological Department, lightning strikes claim 2,500 lives annually in India.

The majority of victims - 96 per cent - are from rural areas, he said and added that Odisha had declared lightning as a state-specific disaster on April 1, 2015. He said such a declaration would enhance ex-gratia support for affected families, offering much-needed relief to thousands of Indians annually. This urgent step must be taken to address the high mortality rate associated with lightning strikes, he added.