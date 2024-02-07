NHRC directs Odisha government to compensate Rs 50,000 in fatal dog bite case in Balipata village

BALANGIR : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a directive to the state government to provide compensation of Rs 50,000 in a dog bite case in Balipata village of Patnagarh sub-division.

The case pertains to the death of three-year-old Deepa Munda, who was fatally attacked by a stray dog on October 13, 2022, in Balipata village. Several other people were also injured in the incident.

Allegations of negligence on the part of the local administration and gram panchayat authorities in controlling stray dogs were raised.

Despite initial humanitarian assistance of Rs 12,000 provided to the next of kin of the deceased, including Rs 10,000 from the District Red Cross Society and Rs 2,000 from the Harishchandra Sahayata Yojana of the state government, the NHRC directed additional financial support considering the economic status of the family. Following proceedings dated November 7, 2023, the NHRC recommended monetary compensation of Rs 50,000. Activist Dillip Dash from Bhawanipatna had filed a case with the NHRC urging action.