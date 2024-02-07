Odisha: 30 kg ivory seized in major haul by Forest dept, 10 persons held

BHUBANESWAR / BARIPADA : IN a major haul, a multi-agency squad of the Wildlife Wing of Forest Department busted a ring of poachers and smugglers that hunted elephants in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and seized over 30 kg ivory from its possession.

At least 10 persons including hunters, smugglers and middlemen were arrested by a joint team of Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF), Joint Task Force (JTF) and multiple wildlife divisions of the Forest department.

Basing on a tip off, the squad made two seizures. An 18 kg ivory haul was made in Jashipur, followed by another seizure of 12.9 kg at Karanjia over a span of a week, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda informed. The operation made the first breakthrough when the joint squad arrested four persons at Jashipur and seized 18 kg ivory from their possession. During interrogation, the team gathered intelligence about a middleman operating in Puri. He was later apprehended by the JTF and Puri wildlife division.

Based on information from the middleman, the team expanded its network and set up a decoy operation which led to seizure of 12.9 kg ivory. Five poachers were later arrested from the bordering areas of STR.

Bows and arrows seized from them suggested they used organic poison to hunt wild animals.

Initial investigation revealed the tusks were recovered from elephants poached in Similipal in the last one year. The breakthrough has solved two such cases. Besides, during patrolling and search around the same time, two poachers were arrested with barking deer meat neat a camp by the STPF.