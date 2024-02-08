Naveen asks tour operators to market Odisha’s offerings

BHUBANESWAR : CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon travel and tour operators from across the country and abroad to market the unique tourism offerings Odisha has to offer.

Inaugurating the 5th edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar at the Konark Eco Retreat virtually, he said in the recent past, the state has taken focused strides to develop and introduce several niche tourism experiences. “With products centred around key tourism offerings to match global standards, Odisha will be able to attract not just the finest brands in business of travel and hospitality but also tourists looking for experientials that are bespoke with a fresh perspective,” he added

Deliberating on the many tourism offerings of Odisha, Naveen sought the active contribution of all travel and tour operators in marketing the State.

Director of Tourism department Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said the state is focusing on new and innovative products such as eco retreats, boat clubs, yachts, caravans, and camping to lure the new-age travellers to the state. Chairman of OTDC Lenin Mohanty said the tourism bazaar has brought together stakeholders of travel and tourism industry from across the globe with an aim of marketing of Odisha to the target audience, .Among others, CMD of Swosti Group JK Mohanty and senior advisor of FICCI Manab Majumdar spoke.