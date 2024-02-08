Naveen Patnaik inaugurates iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Andharua, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

He said the model school with all modern infrastructure and coaching facilities will help students take up professional career including medical, engineering and law and join defence services.

Spread over 25 acre, the school can accommodate 1,000 students. It has two hostels of 544-bed capacity each for boys and girls, central kitchen and dining, dormitory, staff quarters, administrative building and gardens. The model school has smart classrooms, ICT labs, E-Library, modern science laboratory and skill development facility for the resident students to pursue studies free of cost. The Adarsha Vidyalaya has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 100 crore.