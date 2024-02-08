Odisha: MDA drive in 7 dists from Feb 10 to eliminate filariasis

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government will start one more round of mass drug administration (MDA) for elimination of lymphatic filariasis (LF) in seven endemic districts.

The drive will be conducted from February 10 to 19 in Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Khurda and Nayagarh districts. Everyone except children below two years, pregnant women and seriously ill people in the LF endemic districts will be administered a two-drug combination (three-drug combination in selected districts).

LF is one of the leading causes of long-term disability worldwide. Commonly acquired in childhood but manifested in adulthood, the infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal swelling of the body parts which is irreversible.

Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said, “Around 46 lakh people will be covered in this round. While three type of anti-filaria drugs (Ivermectin, DEC and Albendazole) will be administered in Balangir, Kalahandi and Rayagada, two drugs (DEC and Albendazole) will be given in Cuttack, Kandhamal, Khurda and Nayagarh.”

Senior regional director of National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Odisha Dr Suchitra Sasmal said the drive will help the country keep its commitment to eliminate filariasis by 2027. So far, nine districts in the state have been declared filaria free.