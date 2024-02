BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has asked the Housing and Urban Development department to include undertaking of non-engagement of child labourers as a mandatory component in the licence issuance process for small and big business establishments in all urban centres.

In wake of incidents of child labourers being rescued from shops and other business units in both urban and semi-urban areas, the commission also asked the department to mandate all business establishments to display boards in both Odia and English at their facilities that would serve as a voluntary declaration of non-engagement of child labour. The establishments include shopping malls, street vendors and hotels.