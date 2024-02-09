Tiger carcass found in STR, inquiry begins

BARIPADA : CARCASS of a three-year-old tiger was found in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district.

The dead tiger, a male, was discovered by security personnel during routine patrolling near Dhudurchampa in the Nawna South range under the Similipal South wildlife division on February 5 evening.

Field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni, said preliminary investigation revealed no visible signs of injury or foul play on the carcass.

“I informed the National Tiger Reserve Conservation Authority (NTCA) just after the carcass was traced. An officer from the NTCA along with the officials from STR rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation,” the officer stated.

A veterinary doctor from STR and another from Bhubaneswar conducted the autopsy in presence of the official of NTCA and STR on Tuesday, the RCCF said adding, viscera samples were collected and sent to ADRI at Phulnakhra in Cuttack to ascertain the exact cause of death.