BHUBANESWAR: The Women and Child Development department has decided to turn well-performing anganwadi centres into anganwadi gyan kendras. The centres will act as model learning centres or knowledge hubs for anganwadi workers to upgrade their skills.

Officials said to begin with, two anganwadi centres per sector (a group of anganwadi centres comprise a sector within a block) will be upgraded as gyan kendras where anganwadi workers of nearby areas will get a scope to learn how to provide quality services and ensure holistic development of children.The two centres will be selected through a performance evaluation scorecard developed by the department.

Any anganwadi centre scoring 90 marks in the evaluation of required infrastructure, kitchen gardens, teaching-learning material, etc. will be selected for upgradation in the first phase, officials added. Subsequently, other centres with lower marks will be upgraded.