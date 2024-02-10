Corporate exec in, tribal leader walks out in a mixed day for BJD

BHUBANESWAR: With elections less than two months away, Friday turned out to be a day of mixed fortunes for ruling BJD. While former top corporate executive Santrupt Misra joined the party, senior tribal leader and former minister Premanand Nayak quit alleging he was sidelined.

Nayak is the second tribal leader to resign from the party in the last one month. Misra, who took early retirement from Aditya Birla group on December 28, joined BJD at Naveen Niwas here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T chairman VK Pandian and other senior leaders.

Welcoming him to BJD, the chief minister said, “He (Misra) left an important corporate job to help us in our good work. We will decide in what place he will be in the party.” Hours after Misra joined the party, he was appointed as the national spokesperson by the BJD supremo. There was speculation over Misra joining the BJD since he took early retirement from Aditya Birla. A native of Puri, Misra was the global director of human resources as well as group director of Birla Carbon and director of Chemicals.