End of a glorious era as Narasingha, Routray bid farewell to politics

BHUBANESWAR: Stalwarts of Odisha politics and veteran Congress leaders Narasingha Mishra and Suresh Kumar Routray, who have announced not to contest the upcoming elections, bade an emotional farewell to the Assembly on Friday.

“I have nothing against anybody. I received cooperation from everyone cutting across party lines during my tenure in the Assembly,” leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Mishra said while announcing his decision not to contest elections anymore. He hoped more efficient members will be elected to enrich the traditions of the House.

Coming out of the Assembly, Routray prostrated on the steps. “I have turned 80. I am tired. My body can no longer cope with the hectic activities of a legislator. When my two sons agreed to join politics, I decided to retire from active politics. I hope they will take on from where I left,” he said.