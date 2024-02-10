Mother kills 6-month-old baby boy by slitting throat in Odisha's Balangir district

BALANGIR: Shockwaves spread in Balangir’s Puintala block after a woman reportedly killed her six-month-old son by slitting his throat at Khaliapali village on Friday.
The accused mother, 28-year-old Mina Nag, has been arrested by police. While the exact reason behind the ghastly crime is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that Mina was mentally unsound.
Sources said family members last saw the baby with Mina in the morning. Later, the baby’s grandmother went to Mina’s room to give the infant a massage. But to her shock, she found the boy lying dead with his throat slit. Unable to find Mina in the house, she raised an alarm following which neighbours and fellow villagers rushed to the spot.
Mina’s husband Rajendra (36) immediately took the baby to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.
“I had gone to take bath in the local pond when villagers informed me about the incident. I took the boy to the hospital but he was dead by then,” said Rajendra who works as a ceiling contractor in the area. He further said his wife was mentally unstable and undergoing treatment for psychiatric illness. Mina was also taking medicines for her mental illness for the last few days.
Police said after committing the crime, Mina left the house. On being informed about the incident, police reached Khaliapali village and launched a search for the woman. The accused was later found wandering in the village.
Puintala IIC Sobraj Dharua said police seized the baby’s body and sent it for postmortem. The accused was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway.Sources said before the boy, Mina had given birth to two daughters.