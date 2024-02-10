Mother kills 6-month-old baby boy by slitting throat in Odisha's Balangir district

BALANGIR: Shockwaves spread in Balangir’s Puintala block after a woman reportedly killed her six-month-old son by slitting his throat at Khaliapali village on Friday.

The accused mother, 28-year-old Mina Nag, has been arrested by police. While the exact reason behind the ghastly crime is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that Mina was mentally unsound.

Sources said family members last saw the baby with Mina in the morning. Later, the baby’s grandmother went to Mina’s room to give the infant a massage. But to her shock, she found the boy lying dead with his throat slit. Unable to find Mina in the house, she raised an alarm following which neighbours and fellow villagers rushed to the spot.

Mina’s husband Rajendra (36) immediately took the baby to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.