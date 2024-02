ANGUL: The National Thermal Power Limited (NTPC) is planning expansion of its 3,000 megawatt (MW) Kaniha super thermal power plant to meet the country’s growing energy requirements.

Head of the project AK Sehgal on Friday said if everything goes as per plan, another unit with a capacity of either 800 MW or 650 MW will be added to the existing six units.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Sehgal said currently, five units are generating power with 100 per cent load facility while the sixth one is closed for annual overhauling. Maintenance work is underway in the closed unit which was operational for 374 days. He informed that there is a coal stock of 7.5 lakh tonne which will meet the requirement for 17 days.

The coal is sourced from Kaniha and Lingaraj mines of Talcher coalfield. NTPC, Kaniha is currently providing power to 17 states including Odisha. The state draws around 530 MW of power every day from the plant.

Sehgal said in the last financial year, the Kaniha plant achieved around 88 per cent of the plant load factor (PLF). This year, it aims to achieve the production target.Among others, GM (HR) BK Pandey was present.