Odisha govt committed to sustainable, inclusive industrialisation: Pratap Deb

BHUBANESWAR: With a commitment to develop industrial corridors in all districts to attract new investments, Odisha government is focusing on inclusive industrialisation in the state, Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Deb told the Assembly during question hour on Friday.
Replying to a question by Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal, the minister said priority is being given to providing quality industrial infrastructure, creation of a large land bank, financial assistance to the private sector for development of industrial infrastructure and sustainable environmental protection.
The minister said industrial corridors are being developed from Mayurbhanj to Malkangiri and Nuapada to Kendrapara to foster industrialisation and holistic socio-economic development of people. Like Ganjam, Rayagada, Kendrapra and Malkangiri, the Rourkela-Borigumma stretch is being readied to attract fresh investments. Recently, the state government has approved several key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 50,000 people across various sectors.
Investments in the apparel and textiles, green hydrogen and green ammonia, power and renewable energy besides steel, chemical and petrochemical downstream sectors will help set up large units in new areas like Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts further contributing to Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities.
Responding to another question by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra, the minister said, the process has already begun to bring back land left unused after closure of industries into the Idco fold so that it can be reallocated to potential investors signing MoUs with the government.