Odisha govt committed to sustainable, inclusive industrialisation: Pratap Deb

BHUBANESWAR: With a commitment to develop industrial corridors in all districts to attract new investments, Odisha government is focusing on inclusive industrialisation in the state, Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Deb told the Assembly during question hour on Friday.

Replying to a question by Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Samal, the minister said priority is being given to providing quality industrial infrastructure, creation of a large land bank, financial assistance to the private sector for development of industrial infrastructure and sustainable environmental protection.

The minister said industrial corridors are being developed from Mayurbhanj to Malkangiri and Nuapada to Kendrapara to foster industrialisation and holistic socio-economic development of people. Like Ganjam, Rayagada, Kendrapra and Malkangiri, the Rourkela-Borigumma stretch is being readied to attract fresh investments. Recently, the state government has approved several key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 50,000 people across various sectors.