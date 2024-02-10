Odisha: KIMS docs clip elderly lady’s leaking heart valve

BHUBANESWAR: Cardiologists at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) set a new milestone by performing a procedure called MitraClip to clip a leaking heart valve of a 70-year-old woman.

The patient had suffered severe heart failure due to leakage in the mitral valve, one of four valves in the heart that keep blood flowing in the right direction. She was considered very high risk for surgical valve replacement.

The mitral valve controls blood flow between the lower left heart chamber (ventricle) and the upper left heart chamber (atrium). If the valve leaks, the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the body, which can cause atrial fibrillation or heart failure.

Assistant professor Dr Anupam Jena said the patient was put under MitraClip therapy to repair the leaking heart valve. The procedure offers significant benefits over open-heart surgery for mitral valve disease. The patient recovered and was discharged in a stable condition after three days, he said.

Earlier, KIMS had also performed the transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) procedure for the first time in the state to repair the damaged valve. Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta congratulated the doctors.