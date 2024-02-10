Odisha: Nayagarh DHH staff molests minor girl in hospital lift, arrested

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a minor was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh, an adolescent girl was allegedly molested on the premises of district headquarters hospital on Wednesday evening.

The accused Pratap Nahak (40), who worked as a sweeper in the hospital, was nabbed after the incident came to light on Thursday evening.

Police said, the girl’s mother was admitted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital a few days back for treatment of kidney failure. The girl had gone downstairs to buy medicines for her mother. While she was returning to the ward in the third floor, Nahak molested and reportedly attempted to rape her inside the lift.