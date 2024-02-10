Odisha: Nayagarh DHH staff molests minor girl in hospital lift, arrested

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a minor was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh, an adolescent girl was allegedly molested on the premises of district headquarters hospital on Wednesday evening.
The accused Pratap Nahak (40), who worked as a sweeper in the hospital, was nabbed after the incident came to light on Thursday evening.
Police said, the girl’s mother was admitted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital a few days back for treatment of kidney failure. The girl had gone downstairs to buy medicines for her mother. While she was returning to the ward in the third floor, Nahak molested and reportedly attempted to rape her inside the lift.
This left the girl in a state of trauma and had to be admitted to the hospital. She was so terrified that she could not reveal her ordeal to her parents. After recovering, she informed her family of the incident following which they lodged a police complaint against Nahak on Thursday evening.
Police said Nahak had reported to work as usual on the day and was arrested immediately after the complaint was lodged against him. “A case has been registered under sections 376 read with 511 of IPC. The accused was arrested and the investigation will be monitored from the district police headquarters,” said a senior police officer.
Police sources said Nahak is married and has a son. He has criminal antecedents. Earlier his wife had lodged a complaint against him over a personal dispute.