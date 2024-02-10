ORMAS inks pact with reputed govt agencies

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) inked pacts with various reputed government organisations, including Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR), Ludhiana, State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC) and World Skill Centre (WSC) for better livelihood opportunities.

The collaborations will help enhance market-led livelihood opportunities through capacity building of rural producers, training of trainers modules, skilling initiatives for candidates in various sectors and fostering shared partnerships and economic growth.

Director-cum-CEO of ORMAS Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the partnerships hold the promise of transformative change and potential for groundbreaking solutions that will drive progress and positive change among the rural producers/artisans.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Pradip Kumar Amat, principal secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani and chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority and WSC CEO Alka Arora Mishra.

ORMAS has also signed agreements with Government e-Market Place (GeM), USHA International Limited (UIL) and Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL).