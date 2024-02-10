Varsities grapple with acute Odia faculty shortage

BHUBANESWAR: Although the state government has decided to start recruitment of Odia faculty in its educational institutions, the wait may be longer for public universities many of whom do not even have 50 per cent of teachers in the subject.

The state has 13 government-run universities, the latest addition being the Odia University which was opened a few months back. There are 81 sanctioned faculty posts in Odia in the 13 universities. The highest 12 posts are in Odia University.

Of these 81 posts, only 29 faculty members are in position. In Odia university, only seven faculty members are in position and they have all been deputed by the Higher Education department from different colleges across the state.