3 Hyvas, machines seized during raid in Odisha's Dankari hill

JAJPUR: In a joint action, the Mining and Revenue departments, and police seized three Hyva trucks and two porcelain machines engaged in the illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals in Dankari hill under Dharmasala tehsil jurisdiction in Jajpur district on Saturday.

The joint team led by deputy director of mines (DDM), Jajpur Road Jay Prakash Nayak conducted raids in Rahadpur hill and its nearby areas. But, the mafia who were extracting black stone from the quarries managed to flee the site by the time the team reached there.

The team later conducted raids on Dankari hill and seized five vehicles including three Hyva trucks and two porcelain machines engaged in the illegal extraction and transportation of black stone. The seized vehicles belong to ST Minerals which has taken Dankari quarry on lease.

Nayak said the lessee was operating the black stone quarry sans transit pass (Y form) which is illegal. “Action against the lessee of the Rahadpur black stone quarry would be initiated as per law. Besides, show cause notices have been issued to four stone crushers - ARSS crusher, DPS crusher, Maa Biraja crusher located in Dankari area and Utkal Highway crushers in Rahadpur village,” he added.

The seized vehicles have been handed over to Chadheidhara police outpost and necessary actionwill be taken against the accused.