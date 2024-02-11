35-yr-old found dead in Odisha, foul play suspected

BARIPADA: A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in an open field at Saratchandrapur village within Baripada Sadar police limits here on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Shiba Sankar Mohanta of Kendua village. His wife Sabita Mohanty, meanwhile, filed a complaint alleging Shiba was murdered. As per the FIR, on Friday afternoon, Shiba along with his wife, daughter and nephew had gone to Saratchandrapur village to watch an opera there.

“While we all returned at around 9 pm, my husband stayed back. In the morning, locals found him lying in a pool of blood near the opera ground with severe injuries on his head and neck. I suspect he has been murdered by some miscreant,” Sabita alleged.

Baripada Sadar IIC M Mohanty said a murder case has been registered. “A scientific team from Balasore reached the spot for investigation. The body was seized and sent to PRM MCH for autopsy. Further probe is on,” he added.