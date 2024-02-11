Odisha Economic Association: Amid uncertainties, Indian economy a major performer, says PK Mishra

SAMBALPUR: Principal secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Pramod Kumar Mishra on Saturday said India is striving to be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ which goes beyond self-sufficiency and focusses on the production for the world.

He was addressing the 56th annual conference of the Odisha Economic Association organised by the Department of Economics, Sambalpur University here.

Addressing the gathering, he said, global uncertainties have arisen from three sources - geopolitical uncertainty, technology and innovation such as AI-driven uncertainty, and environmental concerns or energy transition related uncertainties. “Amidst global uncertainties, Indian economy remains a major performer,” he highlighted.

In order to achieve sustainable development one should focus on economic growth that ensures an equal society and makes the world a safer place, Mishra stated. “For addressing the environmental concerns India has taken initiatives like LIFE, Solar Alliance and CDRI. Other countries too should join their hands in these initiatives,” Mishra informed the audience.

He further cited in last two budgets of the Union government, a number of initiatives have been taken to address the environmental concerns. During COVID-19 when the world was giving a number of stimulus packages, India adopted labour reforms, implementation of GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy code to promote the participation of private sector.