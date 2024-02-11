Balasore station to be redeveloped for Rs 197 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Board has finalised the makeover plan of Baleswar railway station. Inspired by traditional Baleswar architecture, the station’s design integrates elements like arches, ornate facades, and locally sourced materials that reflect the city’s cultural heritage. It will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 197 crore.

As per the planned design, the station facade will feature wheels of the Konark temple while the theme of its Shikhar draws inspiration from Jagannath temple at Puri. The facade will showcase Saura paintings adding a unique cultural touch. Designed for next 50 years, the station will be able to handle 50,000 passengers per day. The station building on both sides of the city will be connected with an 18 metre wide roof plaza. Improvement to circulating area, provision of cover shed, improvement to the waiting hall and construction of AC lounges will also be made.

A railway official said the station will undergo a complete makeover with world class passenger amenities. As many as 14 lifts, six escalators and 20 access control gates will be constructed besides three foot over bridges connecting all platforms to ensure advanced and better passenger amenities.

“All platforms will be fully covered. Spacious parking of more than 7,000 sq metre will be developed. A 133 KW solar panel, 1000 KLD water recycling plant will also be constructed to reduce carbon footprints. This apart, improvement of goods shed will be made to enhance freight operations,” he said. The Railway Board has set a target of 30 months for completion of the project.