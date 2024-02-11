Conserving living heritage of tribals in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 11,000 sacred groves - integral to Odisha’s 62 tribal communities and 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) - are getting a new lease of life. Not only are they being safeguarded from encroachers but also conserved to protect the tribal heritage and culture.

These miniature patches of forest land, often brimming with biodiversity, are traditionally dedicated to deities that tribals worship. While ethnic groups have differently named their groves, these vary in size, location and natural characteristics. Over the years, though, many were lying in utter neglect.

The ST & SC Development department through its special development councils (SDCs) is now revamping the sacred groves and shrine crafts besides settling the land rights of the same in favour of tribal communities concerned under the community forest rights (CFR), if not done so far.

As a part of the conservation process, boundary walls are being constructed around the groves and also structures like mandaps to house the area to be used for religious offerings. This is not just protecting the entire grove ecosystem but also safekeeping its elements from stray cattle and encroachment by people.