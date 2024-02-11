Half-burnt body of woman recovered in Odisha's Balbaspur, murder suspected
SAMBALPUR: Half-burnt body of a woman aged about 50 was found under mysterious circumstances at Balbaspur area under Sason police limits in the district on Saturday.
According to reports, locals spotted the body of the woman and informed Sason police at around 9.30 am on the day. Subsequently, police along with the dog squad and forensic team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.
Following preliminary investigation, police identified the deceased as Sashi Paghad, of Hirakud, who was living with her son, daughter and grandchildren after her husband’s death.
The incident is suspected to have taken place on Friday night, police said. While the body was not completely burnt, the face was severely damaged. Besides, the woman sustained a head injury, police added. The body was seized and sent for autopsy.
Evidence collected from the crime scene by the forensic team has also been sent for examination. Official sources informed that liquor bottles, snacks besides a few bundles of straw and hay were also found near the body. However, no mobile phone was retrieved from the spot.
Sason IIC, Niranjan Das said, primary investigation suggested that the woman was first murdered and later burnt in an attempt to destroy evidence. “An investigation has been launched and we are also questioning the family members to identify the possible causes and ascertain motive behind the murder. More information will be revealed after receiving the autopsy report,” he said.
Two teams have been formed including members of Ainthapali, Khetrajpur, Hirakud and Sason police station for investigation. While the motive is still unknown, the family members of the woman have denied possibility of any past enmity or dispute so far.