Half-burnt body of woman recovered in Odisha's Balbaspur, murder suspected

SAMBALPUR: Half-burnt body of a woman aged about 50 was found under mysterious circumstances at Balbaspur area under Sason police limits in the district on Saturday.

According to reports, locals spotted the body of the woman and informed Sason police at around 9.30 am on the day. Subsequently, police along with the dog squad and forensic team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Following preliminary investigation, police identified the deceased as Sashi Paghad, of Hirakud, who was living with her son, daughter and grandchildren after her husband’s death.

The incident is suspected to have taken place on Friday night, police said. While the body was not completely burnt, the face was severely damaged. Besides, the woman sustained a head injury, police added. The body was seized and sent for autopsy.