BHUBANESWAR: The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group on Saturday inked a pact with the Odisha government to set up what is billed as the world’s largest single-location project in the electric vehicle (EV) sector in the state.

The integrated EV and its components manufacturing project proposed at Cuttack district’s Naraj would entail an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group. The company plans the project in two phases. It would invest Rs 25,000 crore for the proposed EV, battery and EV components manufacturing unit at Naraj and Rs 15,000 crore for copper smelter and lithium refinery complex at Paradip.

This also marks JSW Group’s strategic entry into Odisha, amidst competitive offers from other states. The ambitious project will help create over 11,000 jobs in the state. Since the company will build an ecosystem to manufacture EVs in the state which lacks an automobile manufacturing ecosystem, the mega project is expected to catalyse MSME development, open up a plethora of opportunities in the auto component supply chain and services sector.