Landslide early warning system likely to set up in Odisha's Gajapati district

BERHAMPUR: The Odisha government is planning to set up a user-friendly landslide early warning system (EWS) in Gajapati district as a proactive measure, officials said on Sunday.

A team of seven experts from Coimbatore-based Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's World Centre of Excellence on Landslide recently visited landslide-prone Gajapati district to conduct a comprehensive study on the causes of landslides and potential mitigation measures, including setting up a user-friendly landslide EWS.

During their two-day field visit, the expert team surveyed the most vulnerable areas for landslides, including Baraghara and Madha in Rayagada block of the district.

The district administration has identified 139 sites highly susceptible to landslides across six blocks in the southern Odisha district.