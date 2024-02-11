Odisha: Madhu Babu pension money hiked by Rs 500

“Now the beneficiaries below 80 years and above will get Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 respectively. Those with 60 per cent or more disability and above 80 years of age will get Rs 1,400,” the CMO said.

Sources said, the pension provided to elderly, PwDs, widows, and transgenders in Odisha is still less as compared to many other states. Apart from 36.75 lakh beneficiaries under MBPY, the state has 21 lakh under NSAP for which the Centre provides Rs 200 and Rs 500 per person, aged 60-79 years and 80 years or above respectively while the states add the rest as top up.

As per data available with the Ministry of Rural Development, Andhra adds the highest Rs 2,550 for old age pension, followed by Haryana (Rs 2,500), Delhi and Puducherry (Rs 2,300), Telangana (Rs 1,816), Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Rs 1,800), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 1,500) and Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 800).

