Odisha man touches live wire deliberately to end life, dies

BARIPADA: A 27-year-old man was electrocuted to death after he touched an 11 kv live wire, allegedly in a deliberate attempt to end his life, here on Saturday.

Locals assume the deceased Narahari Mohanta of Badbai village under Singda outpost, reportedly took the extreme step over a family dispute. They said Mohanta’s relatives had come to his house on Friday evening for dinner and it is likely they had a heated exchange of words over some family matters.

Sources said, in the morning, Mohanta reportedly cycled through the nearby forest road for about 4 km, parked the two-wheeler near an electric pole and climbed on top of it after which he touched the live wire leading to his death.

On being informed, Electricity department officials disconnected power supply in the locality for some time to aid the cops in seizing the body. Police said an unnatural death case was registered and the body sent to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital for autopsy. “Further probe is on,” they added.