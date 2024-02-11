Odisha to have 100 startups of Rs 100 crore each: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said Odisha will have 100 startups with a minimum turnover of Rs 100 crore each when it turns 100 in 2036.

In a fireside chat with startups, institutions, investors and ecosystem enablers on the eve of 100-Cube startup conclave, he said the country has developed a new culture and pace of research, innovation and entrepreneurship with no dearth of talent and ideas. “Odisha and eastern region of the country have many potential startups that can surprise the world. The startup conclave will be a catalyst in making innovation and entrepreneurship, a way of living. It will provide a broad canvas to our youth to leave a lasting imprint of their entrepreneurial talents and abilities,” he said.

The union minister said, eastern India, particularly a knowledge hub like Bhubaneswar has the solutions to the most complex challenges of the world. The conclave will act as a bridge between knowledge and 21st century opportunities. With this initiative, Bhubaneswar and Odisha can be developed as an epicentre of solution-centric start-ups that will give momentum to Purvoday, boost India’s growth trajectory and ensure global well-being, he said.