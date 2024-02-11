Odisha: Watertight probe ended in conviction, says court

BHUBANESWAR: The Nayagarh additional district and sessions judge-cum-children’s court which handed 20 years rigourous imprisonment to the sole accused in the sensational minor girl rape and murder case has observed that the special investigation team’s (SIT) watertight investigation ended in conviction of the child in conflict with law (CCL).

The teen accused was tried as an adult and sentenced to 20 years under various sections of POCSO Act and IPC for committing the heinous crime.

The SIT faced a huge challenge during the investigation as there were no witnesses to the crime committed in Jadupur village on July 14, 2020. Owing to absence of any direct evidence and witnesses, it will be appropriate to ascertain the prosecution’s case essentially hinged upon circumstantial evidence, the court said.

“In such premises, the factual matrix as well as evidence on record are required to be tested on the anvil of law pertaining to circumstantial evidence as laid down by the Supreme Court,” observed the court.