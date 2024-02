BHUBANESWAR: The BJP OBC Morcha on Saturday staged a demonstration at Ram Mandir square by burning the effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Members of OBC Morcha took out a rally from state BJP office to Ram Mandir square where they staged a demonstration to protest Rahul’s repeated offensive statements against the prime minister.

Demanding an apology from Rahul for insulting the 54 per cent OBC population of the state, state OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal said the Congress leader suddenly woke up to the problems of the vast majority of the backward classes of the country after remaining in power for more than six decades. He said the OBCs of the country are neglected because the Congress has not acted on the reports submitted by different commissions.