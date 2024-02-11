Sugnana Kumari Deo: The queen who refused to be a minister

She joined Utkal Congress and became an MLA from 1974-1977. Sugnana Kumari then switched to Janata Party and was re-elected from Khallikote in 1977 and 1985. Such was her aura and popularity that she continued to win from the same constituency even after she became a member of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 1997. She moved to Kabisuryanagar after Khallikote was reserved for scheduled caste (SC) and was elected for two terms on BJD tickets in 2009 and 2014.

Her only defeat was in 1996 from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency as a Janata Dal candidate against former prime minister and Congress veteran PV Narasimha Rao.

The ‘Rani Maa’ of Khallikote was a close associate of late Biju Patnaik and his colleague in Utkal Congress, Janata Party and later Janata Dal. Political leaders who had seen her during those days maintain she was the only person who could walk up to Biju Babu to point out if something was amiss in administration. In later years, she helped Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s entry to electoral politics from the Aska Lok Sabha seat after the demise of Biju Babu.

Apart from politics, social work was also her passion. She connected with the masses and on many occasions when she visited villages in her constituency, people would make a beeline to have a glimpse of her. She would choose to mingle freely with the masses to interact over sitting on the stage.