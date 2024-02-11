Tribal weaves sail with luxury in this engineer’s 'Boito'

BHUBANESWAR: When Bhubaneswar-based engineer Richa Maheshwari launched her clothing brand ‘Boito’ two years back, she wanted to create a bridge linking Odisha’s indigenous weaves with luxury and livelihood.

Today, the premium luxury brand represents a strong team of weavers trying to shine a light on the indigenous textile crafts and weaving communities in the state. And they have been successful to a large extent when it comes to Kapadaganda and Kotpad textiles which earlier were limited to just shawls and sarees.

‘Boito’, she said, was born out of a personal journey of discovery. After working for 15 years as a product manager in a Bengaluru-based MNC, Richa took a sabbatical in 2022 to explore Odia culture and heritage. Her travel led her to various weaving communities. “I saw firsthand how textile-making is a central focus in indigenous family life here, and how methods and motifs have endured for generations. But despite the magic in their textiles, these weavers struggle to make ends meet,” she said.