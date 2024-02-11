Youth held for raping 4-year-old in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara's Nikirai police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a minor girl of his village.

Police said accused Papuni Sahu committed the offence in an inebriated condition. He allegedly lured the minor girl (4) with chocolate and took her to a club in the village where he raped her.

“The accused reportedly also beat the girl and dragged her on the ground, causing injuries to her shoulder. He then threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone,” police said.

The girl, however, narrated the incident to her parents after which they lodged a complaint. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, 2012 and the accused was arrested. During interrogation, Sahu confessed to the crime.

Nikirai IIC Jyotimayee Sethi said the minor is currently undergoing treatment at the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. “The accused was produced in court and remanded in jail custody after his bail plea was rejected,” the police officer said adding, further investigation into the incident is underway.