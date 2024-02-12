27-year-old man sexually assaults multiple girls, held in Odisha

BARIPADA: Baripada town police in Mayurbhanj district apprehended a junior engineer on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple girls after establishing friendship with them on social media platforms.

The accused Sukra Singh (27), son of Maghan Singh, a resident of Sundardihi village under Baripada Sadar police limits, was serving as a junior engineer in the Rairangpur Lift Irrigation department.

Inspector in-charge of Baripada Town police station, Sumeet Kumar Soren, stated that following an FIR filed by a girl on the day alleging sexual assault and cheating by Singh, who had befriended her on social media, an investigation was launched. During probe, the modus operandi of Singh came to the fore, said police.