27-year-old man sexually assaults multiple girls, held in Odisha

BARIPADA: Baripada town police in Mayurbhanj district apprehended a junior engineer on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple girls after establishing friendship with them on social media platforms.
The accused Sukra Singh (27), son of Maghan Singh, a resident of Sundardihi village under Baripada Sadar police limits, was serving as a junior engineer in the Rairangpur Lift Irrigation department.
Inspector in-charge of Baripada Town police station, Sumeet Kumar Soren, stated that following an FIR filed by a girl on the day alleging sexual assault and cheating by Singh, who had befriended her on social media, an investigation was launched. During probe, the modus operandi of Singh came to the fore, said police.
“He used to befriend multiple girls on Facebook and Instagram as a government official before sexually assaulting them. He confessed to engaging in this pattern of behaviour since 2017,” informed Soren.
Subsequently, another girl also lodged a similar complaint with town police alleging Singh of assaulting her for over seven months.
The same day, police arrested Singh and registered cases under various sections of the IPC against him. After his arrest, his bail application was rejected. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced in Baripada SDJM Court.