5T chairman announces Rs 1,000 crore infra boost for VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla is set to get a major infrastructural boost, announced chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian during his visit to Sambalpur on Sunday.

As a part of his visit, Pandian went to VIMSAR, Burla and held discussions with the director and senior doctors besides staff regarding development of the premier healthcare institution of Western Odisha. It was decided that in the first phase, the Mother and Child Healthcare facilities (O&G, Paediatrics) will be given priority with a 700-bed hospital.

This apart, the hostel campus and sports complex will be developed and residences for the staff taken up on priority. The facilities which will be developed in the initial phase will be worth around Rs 1,000 crore. A master plan will be prepared for overall development of the campus in various phases, as per availability of land.