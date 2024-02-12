5T chairman announces Rs 1,000 crore infra boost for VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla is set to get a major infrastructural boost, announced chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian during his visit to Sambalpur on Sunday.
As a part of his visit, Pandian went to VIMSAR, Burla and held discussions with the director and senior doctors besides staff regarding development of the premier healthcare institution of Western Odisha. It was decided that in the first phase, the Mother and Child Healthcare facilities (O&G, Paediatrics) will be given priority with a 700-bed hospital.
This apart, the hostel campus and sports complex will be developed and residences for the staff taken up on priority. The facilities which will be developed in the initial phase will be worth around Rs 1,000 crore. A master plan will be prepared for overall development of the campus in various phases, as per availability of land.
Earlier in the day, Pandian flagged off the first Mahanadi Half Marathon in Sambalpur at 6 am which witnessed participation of more than 4,000 runners under various categories. Speaking on the occasion, Pandian said, Sambalpur has good sports culture and to further develop the talent, the Chief Minister has directed to provide the best of facilities.
“Recently, the indoor stadium in Burla, constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore was inaugurated. The foundation stones were also laid for the Sambalpur Football Academy and the Sports complex in Sambalpur University including Hockey stadium and indoor sports facilities at a total cost of Rs 100 crore,” he added.
He further mentioned that CM has directed to construct a new football stadium and upgrade the VSS cricket stadium into a modern stadium. These stadiums will be taken up at an approximate cost of over Rs 350 crore. This will be a major boost for the sports development in the district.
The 5T chairman also visited newly dedicated Maa Samaleswari Temple after redevelopment under SAMALEI project where he interacted with the pilgrims and took their feedback on the new facilities.
Pandian also visited the VSS stadium and interacted with the players. During his interaction he shared that he was a sportsperson himself and used to study in sports hostel. He also played cricket with the players and motivated them.
Later Pandian visited Khinda to review the project for development of birthplace of Veer Surendra Sai. He directed the officials to expedite the work.