Bhubaneswar diary: No place for Sushant Singh in BJD’s plans

Sambalpur likely to be pitch for Bobby-Dharmendra fight

Is Jajpur MLA and BJD organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das (popularly known as Bobby Das) seriously contemplating to contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat? Das is learnt to have recently broached the idea with some senior journalists in a hotel of the city. He is possibly testing the waters before taking a plunge into western Odisha politics which is not only risky but may prove politically suicidal. Sources familiar with the development said Das is gauging the public mood.

Well aware of the fact that the western Odisha people are never favourably disposed towards the coastal region and more so its political leaders, Bobby thought it best to get the views of the scribes first. Ever since Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan evinced interest for the Lok Sabha seat, which he believes to be a safer bet, the name of Das for a possible nominee of BJD has been in circulation. The regional party has also set Das to counter Pradhan whenever the union minister says something against the state government, lending weight to the speculation.

~ Bijoy Pradhan