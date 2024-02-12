Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for education focus on research, innovation, entrepreneurship

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday made a strong pitch for a redefined model of education focused on research, innovation and entrepreneurship with an emphasis on student-faculty partnerships.

Launching the transformative 100 Cube startup initiative of IIT Bhubaneswar’s Research and Entrepreneurship Park, Pradhan called upon the faculty to lead by example while fostering collaborations with other institutions and industry professionals to propel India’s startup ecosystem onto the global stage.

Asserting that innovation is in the DNA of Odias, the minister said it is quite evident in the architectural marvels of Konark temple. He envisioned a bright future, noting the dynamism of youth and their potential to drive change, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’.