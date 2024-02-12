Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for education focus on research, innovation, entrepreneurship

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday made a strong pitch for a redefined model of education focused on research, innovation and entrepreneurship with an emphasis on student-faculty partnerships.
Launching the transformative 100 Cube startup initiative of IIT Bhubaneswar’s Research and Entrepreneurship Park, Pradhan called upon the faculty to lead by example while fostering collaborations with other institutions and industry professionals to propel India’s startup ecosystem onto the global stage.
Asserting that innovation is in the DNA of Odias, the minister said it is quite evident in the architectural marvels of Konark temple. He envisioned a bright future, noting the dynamism of youth and their potential to drive change, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’.
For addressing the challenges ahead, Pradhan stressed the importance of streamlining processes, enhancing access to information, markets and funds for aspiring entrepreneurs. He called upon industry captains to visit the campus with their problems and encourage the startup entrepreneurs to find solutions. A hand-holding support from the industries is highly desirable, he added.
Stating the world is now looking towards India, Pradhan said the country will play a pivotal role in providing collective solutions to global challenges, leveraging the demographic dividend and the prowess of institutions like IITs, NITs and AICTE towards this end.
Noting the remarkable increase in girl student enrolment, the minister commended the burgeoning startup ecosystem in India, particularly in Odisha where 40 per cent of startups are led by women. He made a strong plea for collaboration and support from all stakeholders to nurture and expand this ecosystem.
Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Bhubaneswar RP Singh highlighted the significance of innovation and research for the betterment of the society. He was confident that IIT Bhubaneswar would play a lead role in achieving the same.
Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran, chief executive at General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall, MD & CEO, NSE Ashishkumar Chauhan, Minister, Deputy Head Mission, Finland Tito Gronow, mission director, Atal Innovation Mission, Chintan Vaishnav and co-founder and CEO, Oben Electric Madhumita Agarwal also spoke.
IIT Bhubaneswar signed MoUs with 15 companies to build strategic collaborations for achieving the 100-Cube objective. Oil India CMD Ranjit Rath handed over a cheque worth Rs 3.5 crore to four startups incubated by IIT Bhubaneswar.