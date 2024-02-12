IT giant Cognizant opens state-of-art centre in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: After Deloitte, US-based multinational company Cognizant has set its foot in Odisha by opening a state-of-the-art centre in the city. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new facility at Odisha Technology Centre here on Sunday.

A $19.4 billion MNC, Cognizant is one of the world’s leading IT services providers that engineers modern businesses which improve everyday life. The company employs more than 3.5 lakh professionals worldwide.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the entry of Cognizant marks a significant milestone for new Odisha and further solidifies its reputation as a leading IT investment destination in the country.