Jeypore town to get 59 new CCTV cameras

Sources said in the last four years, around Rs 32 lakh were spent on installing CCTV cameras in Jeypore town from MPLAD and MLALAD funds. At least 89 CCTV cameras were installed in 28 wards of Jeypore town.

However, most of the cameras developed technical glitches. Two months back, these cameras were restored but failed to meet the requirements of the local police.

Considering the prevailing situation, the Jeypore municipality authorities and local police had requested the Koraput collector for more cameras in the town.